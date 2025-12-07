https://ukraina.ru/20251207/ankit-shakh-sanktsii-zapada-vyzyvayut-u-indii-ulybku-vmeste-s-rossiey-ona-idt-k-dedollarizatsii-1072753185.html

Анкит Шах: Санкции Запада вызывают у Индии улыбку, вместе с Россией она идёт к дедолларизации

Nobody cares about sanctions or tariffs in Bharat. The flip flops are sometimes laughable. It is not our concern and we do not have to push the West for any favorable policies for us. We rely on our own consumption to run the economy and we thankfully have the birth rates to do so.

This was told in an interview with Ukraina.ru by Dr. Ankit Shah.— Dr. Shah. What does Vladimir Putin's visit mean for India?— Our strategic ties got a big push with this visit. The two countries offer each other a time tested relationship across all centuries and despite global ups and downs.— How did the Indian people react to the Russian president's visit? What did the local media write about it?— Bhartiya citizens look at this visit as a positive push towards a multi-polar world away from the western hegemony and unipolarity. The local media is appreciative of RT officially opening a full scale media unit in Bharat and also looks forward to more engagements of Hindi media in Moscow.— How would you comment on the results of Putin's visit to New Delhi and his meeting with Modi? What agreements should we pay attention to?— Bharat is looking for more people to people ties with Russia and trading in indian currency. We also encourage russian investments in critical sectors like education, manufacturing, rare earths and space technologies. We are looking for tech transfers and joint production in the defense sector. S-500 is of particular interest along with a uniform diplomatic approach towards zero-tolerance policy on terror.— Russia and India are consistently switching to national currencies for mutual settlements, with a share of 96%, according to Putin. What benefits will this bring to India?— We can diversify to non-dollar reserves and so will Russia. Connecting all the payment mechanisms in the world will cause a faster dedollarisation and hence a more peaceful world where neighbors are not pitted against each other just to keep the single country reserve currency status going.— Do you think that Putin and Modi have discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis?— Ukraine certainly would have come up for discussion. Bharat is uniquely placed in this context because our PM Modi is a statesman accepted by all world leaders across geographies.— How will the relations between Moscow and New Delhi develop against the background of sanctions?— Nobody cares about sanctions or tariffs in Bharat. The flip flops are sometimes laughable. It is not our concern and we do not have to push the West for any favorable policies for us. We rely on our own consumption to run the economy and we thankfully have the birth rates to do so. We will diversify and explore non-west markets if the West cannot afford to buy our products and services. We can help Moscow improve its birth rates by establishing family and marital ties in the future. This is one angle of relations not yet explored.— What other difficulties do you think remain between India and Russia? What will be the next step towards discussion at the diplomatic and top levels?— China always remains an untold but understood part of the equation where the relations between Bharat and Russia are expected to deliver much more. It is understood that Russia can do much more than what it does to bring the two nations to agree on cooperation to end the unipolar world order. The next steps should include establishing secured Connectivity via Central Asia to make direct trade and tourism possible. For this Moscow needs to push the anti-terror cooperation on ground in the Af-pak region and diplomatically support Bharat's action against our terrorist neighbor.

