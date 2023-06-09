Джон Дуган: Зеленский продал украинский народ — его нужно поймать и судить как предателя (англ. версия) - 09.06.2023 Украина.ру
Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ukraina.ru/20230609/1047049583.html
Джон Дуган: Зеленский продал украинский народ — его нужно поймать и судить как предателя (англ. версия)
Джон Дуган: Зеленский продал украинский народ — его нужно поймать и судить как предателя (англ. версия) - 09.06.2023 Украина.ру
Джон Дуган: Зеленский продал украинский народ — его нужно поймать и судить как предателя (англ. версия)
If Donald Trump gets into government, he will put an end to funding Ukraine. This was said in an exclusive interview with Ukraine.ru by former U.S. policeman... Украина.ру, 09.06.2023
2023-06-09T04:43
2023-06-09T04:43
новости
usa
russia
zelensky
ukraine
сша
выборы
владимир зеленский
украина
каховская гэс
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.ukraina.ru/img/07e6/0c/07/1041592538_38:14:860:476_1920x0_80_0_0_804766a3590feccb620d50e0e312fb59.jpg
If Donald Trump gets into government, he will put an end to funding Ukraine. This was said in an exclusive interview with Ukraine.ru by former U.S. policeman John Dugan. John Mark Dugan is a former U.S. Marine and former deputy sheriff who sought political asylum in Russia in 2016. In Russia, Dugan is engaged in various activities, participates in charitable organizations, helps people with disabilities— John, you served in the U.S. police force in the past, fighting corruption and other crimes. What can you say about Russia and its law enforcement system?— In America right now, there's a lot of corruption, which can affect the U.S. presidential election. As for Russia, its law enforcement system works very well.— You said that the U.S. has bio-laboratories in Ukrainian territories and is developing weapons against the Russians there. What is the status of these laboratories now?— Well, I think some of them still exist, sure. But I know a lot of them have been destroyed. So, But I haven't traveled to all of them. I can't tell you.— Former Vice President Mike Pence has registered to run for president of the United States. What can you say about him as a politician and a person?— He has no chance at all. People don't like. He has no personality. He was not a very good vice president. Pence was a typical "deep state" proponent. He had no backbone. He has no chance to win any election in America.— Also running for election is Republican Governor Ron Desantis of Florida. What are his chances of becoming president of America?— I like Ron Desantis, but I don't know enough about him. You know, there's a lot of policies that he did not address because he's only a governor, and we need to see what his policies would be as a presidential candidate to see whether or not he would be good. But I think he's оk. I mean, I think he's better than every other candidate except for Trump.— Pence and Desantis are both Republicans. They will be competing with former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. Are these serious competitors for Trump?— They're not serious competitors for Trumр. They have absolutely no chance against him. Because Trump is very powerful politician. People love him. His voting base loves him and a lot of people are starting to see that he was correct on everything that he was telling about, about the media, about the governments, about this deep state as they call it in America or like basically the deep state is a rogue government in America.People understand that he's correct and people understand that the people in the government do not like him and since they don't like him, they're trying their everything they can to get rid of him.— What chance do you think Biden has of winning and becoming president of the United States in 2024?— That's a very difficult question. And it's difficult because, I mean, look, they cheated the last time. That's the only way that you get by and elected the guy he's a moron, he's an idiot, he's got dementia, he can't remember what he did for breakfast. He's a tool. Part tool to be a president. So, if it was a legitimate vote, it would not be winning. But as we saw in the last election, it was not legitimate. It was a complete Banana Republic. And so we'll see. Again, I don't know, maybe it depends. It depends on the level of corruption in the next election.— Could the U. S. election decide the fate of Ukraine? How might the Ukrainian conflict affect the U.S. election?— Yeah, it will 100% affect Ukraine. Because if Trump gets in, he's going to put an end to the funding in Ukraine, and it will stop before.— Could repeat the Cuban Missile Crisis happen?— I mean the whole reason for the Cuban Missile Crisis was because America put missiles in Turkey and then Russia responded by putting missiles in Cuba. And the Americans didn't like missiles so close on their border. I mean we're kind of at the Cuban missile crisis point right now. I mean in fact I think we're, we might even be past that the threat nuclear war has been the highest it's ever been in history.— What might Russia's victory over the West look like?— It's going to be an economic victory. Look, the entire West is failing. Russia and China are making huge strides in getting other countries to get rid of their alliance with the United States and getting rid of their alliance, their dependence on the U.S dollar. Now The United States dollar is used everywhere in the world. Well, at least it was. And because of this it had incredible power for I guess, weathering financial storms. So it was always very stable. Now there's no stability. The stability is being drastically reduced.Because all companies are getting rid of their dollars. Because they see how the United States has weaponized these dollars against other nations, and they don't want that to happen to them.So even now, Mexico just joined The BRICS. Mexico, America's neighbor, join The BRICS. That is a slap in the face to the Americans. It's humiliation for Americans. And it's very detrimental to the U.S dollar.— What do you think of Zelensky as a politician and a person?— He's an actor and that's all he is. He's a puppet for the United States government.He's corrupt. He's doing the dirty work for the United States government. He and his countrymen have sold out the Ukrainian people for money. I think Zеlensky should be caught and tried as a traitor to his people and had.— How can you comment on the reaction of Western leaders to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP (hydroelectric power plant)? Why do they blame Russia, although it is clear that Ukraine is responsible for the tragedy?— I mean, look, he's been blaming Russia all along for everything. So they can't blame themselves. They can't blame Ukraine, their partner, for committing such a horrendous terrorist act. So they have to blame Russia. And their puppets in the Western media report that it's Russia.
https://ukraina.ru/20230411/1045206597.html
https://ukraina.ru/20230330/1044834063.html
https://ukraina.ru/20230406/1045065977.html
Украина.ру
1
5
4.7
96
editors@ukraina.ru
+7 495 645 66 01
ФГУП МИА «Россия сегодня»
452
60
2023
Украина.ру
1
5
4.7
96
editors@ukraina.ru
+7 495 645 66 01
ФГУП МИА «Россия сегодня»
452
60
Новости
ru-RU
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
Украина.ру
1
5
4.7
96
editors@ukraina.ru
+7 495 645 66 01
ФГУП МИА «Россия сегодня»
452
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.ukraina.ru/img/07e6/0c/07/1041592538_146:0:781:476_1920x0_80_0_0_c2d36ae6dc138283062e8d182f55c792.jpg
1920
1920
true
Украина.ру
1
5
4.7
96
editors@ukraina.ru
+7 495 645 66 01
ФГУП МИА «Россия сегодня»
452
60
новости, usa, russia, zelensky, ukraine, сша, выборы, владимир зеленский, украина, каховская гэс
Новости, USA, Russia, Zelensky, Ukraine, США, выборы, Владимир Зеленский, Украина, Каховская ГЭС

Джон Дуган: Зеленский продал украинский народ — его нужно поймать и судить как предателя (англ. версия)

04:43 09.06.2023
 
© commons.wikimedia.org / Marshala2036Джон Марк Дуган интервью
Джон Марк Дуган интервью - РИА Новости, 1920, 09.06.2023
© commons.wikimedia.org / Marshala2036
Читать в
If Donald Trump gets into government, he will put an end to funding Ukraine. This was said in an exclusive interview with Ukraine.ru by former U.S. policeman John Dugan.
John Mark Dugan is a former U.S. Marine and former deputy sheriff who sought political asylum in Russia in 2016. In Russia, Dugan is engaged in various activities, participates in charitable organizations, helps people with disabilities
— John, you served in the U.S. police force in the past, fighting corruption and other crimes. What can you say about Russia and its law enforcement system?
— In America right now, there's a lot of corruption, which can affect the U.S. presidential election. As for Russia, its law enforcement system works very well.
Скотт Риттер интервью - РИА Новости, 1920, 11.04.2023
11 апреля, 12:29
Скотт Риттер: Украину приносят в жертву на алтарь американской гегемонии (англ. версия)
— You said that the U.S. has bio-laboratories in Ukrainian territories and is developing weapons against the Russians there. What is the status of these laboratories now?
— Well, I think some of them still exist, sure. But I know a lot of them have been destroyed. So, But I haven't traveled to all of them. I can't tell you.
— Former Vice President Mike Pence has registered to run for president of the United States. What can you say about him as a politician and a person?
— He has no chance at all. People don't like. He has no personality. He was not a very good vice president. Pence was a typical "deep state" proponent. He had no backbone. He has no chance to win any election in America.
— Also running for election is Republican Governor Ron Desantis of Florida. What are his chances of becoming president of America?
— I like Ron Desantis, but I don't know enough about him. You know, there's a lot of policies that he did not address because he's only a governor, and we need to see what his policies would be as a presidential candidate to see whether or not he would be good. But I think he's оk. I mean, I think he's better than every other candidate except for Trump.
— Pence and Desantis are both Republicans. They will be competing with former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. Are these serious competitors for Trump?
— They're not serious competitors for Trumр. They have absolutely no chance against him. Because Trump is very powerful politician. People love him. His voting base loves him and a lot of people are starting to see that he was correct on everything that he was telling about, about the media, about the governments, about this deep state as they call it in America or like basically the deep state is a rogue government in America.
People understand that he's correct and people understand that the people in the government do not like him and since they don't like him, they're trying their everything they can to get rid of him.
— What chance do you think Biden has of winning and becoming president of the United States in 2024?
— That's a very difficult question. And it's difficult because, I mean, look, they cheated the last time. That's the only way that you get by and elected the guy he's a moron, he's an idiot, he's got dementia, he can't remember what he did for breakfast. He's a tool. Part tool to be a president. So, if it was a legitimate vote, it would not be winning. But as we saw in the last election, it was not legitimate. It was a complete Banana Republic. And so we'll see. Again, I don't know, maybe it depends. It depends on the level of corruption in the next election.
— Could the U. S. election decide the fate of Ukraine? How might the Ukrainian conflict affect the U.S. election?
— Yeah, it will 100% affect Ukraine. Because if Trump gets in, he's going to put an end to the funding in Ukraine, and it will stop before.
— Could repeat the Cuban Missile Crisis happen?
— I mean the whole reason for the Cuban Missile Crisis was because America put missiles in Turkey and then Russia responded by putting missiles in Cuba. And the Americans didn't like missiles so close on their border. I mean we're kind of at the Cuban missile crisis point right now. I mean in fact I think we're, we might even be past that the threat nuclear war has been the highest it's ever been in history.
Реджис Трембли интервью - РИА Новости, 1920, 30.03.2023
30 марта, 02:00
Реджис Трембли: Я искал правду о России и Украине и нашел ее, когда приехал в Крым (англ. версия)
— What might Russia's victory over the West look like?
— It's going to be an economic victory. Look, the entire West is failing. Russia and China are making huge strides in getting other countries to get rid of their alliance with the United States and getting rid of their alliance, their dependence on the U.S dollar. Now The United States dollar is used everywhere in the world. Well, at least it was. And because of this it had incredible power for I guess, weathering financial storms. So it was always very stable. Now there's no stability. The stability is being drastically reduced.
Because all companies are getting rid of their dollars. Because they see how the United States has weaponized these dollars against other nations, and they don't want that to happen to them.
So even now, Mexico just joined The BRICS. Mexico, America's neighbor, join The BRICS. That is a slap in the face to the Americans. It's humiliation for Americans. And it's very detrimental to the U.S dollar.
— What do you think of Zelensky as a politician and a person?
— He's an actor and that's all he is. He's a puppet for the United States government.
He's corrupt. He's doing the dirty work for the United States government. He and his countrymen have sold out the Ukrainian people for money. I think Zеlensky should be caught and tried as a traitor to his people and had.
— How can you comment on the reaction of Western leaders to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP (hydroelectric power plant)? Why do they blame Russia, although it is clear that Ukraine is responsible for the tragedy?
— I mean, look, he's been blaming Russia all along for everything. So they can't blame themselves. They can't blame Ukraine, their partner, for committing such a horrendous terrorist act. So they have to blame Russia. And their puppets in the Western media report that it's Russia.
Робер Стёкерс интервью
6 апреля, 13:39
Роберт Стёкерс: Украина в Европе ассоциируется с немецкими оккупантами Второй мировой войны (англ.версия)
 
НовостиUSARussiaZelenskyUkraineСШАвыборыВладимир ЗеленскийУкраинаКаховская ГЭС
 
Архив
RSS
© 2022 МИА «Россия сегодня»
Сетевое издание Украина.ру зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 19 февраля 2020 года.
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-77914.
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие «Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»).
Главный редактор: Хисамов И.А.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: editors@ukraina.ru
Телефон Редакции: +7 (495) 645-6601
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
04:51Евгений Ющук об условиях применения Россией ядерного оружия и о том, как армия РФ сохранила десантников
04:45"Бродят по полям как самоубийцы". Военный эксперт о том, как танки ВСУ "нащупали" огневой мешок ВС РФ
04:45Полковник запаса объяснил, как Россия сможет обеспечить безопасность приграничных областей
04:43Джон Дуган: Зеленский продал украинский народ — его нужно поймать и судить как предателя (англ. версия)
04:41"Мины ушли по течению". Полковник запаса рассказал о последствиях теракта на Каховской ГЭС
04:39Называл русскую культуру великой. Киевскому журналисту Скворцову грозят 15 лет заключения за убеждения
04:32НАТО делит Украину: что дальше?
04:21Венгерский реваншизм в действии: как Будапешт и Бухарест сцепились из-за Трансильвании
04:15Полковник запаса рассказал, как ВС РФ выжигали немецкую броню ВСУ на Южно-Донецком направлении
04:11Владимир Быстряков: Цою повезло, что он умер до всего этого и не попал на "Миротворец"
04:00Полковник запаса рассказал, когда российские крылатые ракеты ударят по аэродромам НАТО
22:21"Мы против нацистов" - в ООН высказались против символики ВСУ
21:32Начальник Генштаба США назвал три сверхдержавы
21:04Джон Марк Дуган: кто он
20:57Генерал-майор Попов рассказал о цели атаки ВСУ на Запорожском направлении
20:23Генерал-полковник Романчук рассказал о потерях ВСУ при попытке наступления
19:39В Генштабе ВСУ опровергли информацию о начале контрнаступления - Reuters
19:10Гибель животных, поиск беременной и всплывшие мины: что происходит в Херсонской области
19:00США будут финансировать украинские СМИ для распространения "достоверной" информации
18:10Дальнобойные ракеты, блицкриг забуксовал. Итоги 8 июня на Украине
Лента новостейМолния