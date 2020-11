#BREAKING: Two days ago, #IranianArmy held a military exercise in #Shiraz! This morning, they deployed their T-72M1 Main Battle Tanks & BMP-2 IFVs to NW of #Iran to be stationed all along border with #Artsakh! Is #Iran preparing to create a 5km buffer zone in #NagornoKarabakh?! pic.twitter.com/abyoS1HJTY