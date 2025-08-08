Анкит Шах: Партнерство Индии с Россией проверено временем, а Трамп — лишь временное неудобство - 09.08.2025 Украина.ру
Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ukraina.ru/20250808/ankit-shakh-partnerstvo-indii-s-rossiey-provereno-vremenem-a-tramp--lish-vremennoe-neudobstvo-1066704918.html
Анкит Шах: Партнерство Индии с Россией проверено временем, а Трамп — лишь временное неудобство
Анкит Шах: Партнерство Индии с Россией проверено временем, а Трамп — лишь временное неудобство - 09.08.2025 Украина.ру
Анкит Шах: Партнерство Индии с Россией проверено временем, а Трамп — лишь временное неудобство
The public perception is not to take Trump seriously at all. We operate our diplomacy with long term focus. Most domain experts consider Trump as some kind of temporary glitch in the relations until the mid-term elections in the US in 2026 where he expected to be weakened politically.
2025-08-08T22:12
2025-08-09T00:23
индия
санкции
сша
россия
дональд трамп
нефть
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.ukraina.ru/img/07e9/01/09/1060151281_99:26:834:439_1920x0_80_0_0_6e5780f5d5fcf5b239a0202d44094d0f.jpg
This was told in an interview with Ukraina.ru by Dr. Ankit Shah.Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Indian imports to the US at August, 6.— Dr. Shah, why did Trump do this immediately after Whitkoff's visit to Russia?— Looks like president Trump is considering his India trade policy counting on Delhi's relations with Moscow to close the conflict as early as possible. His abrupt behavior has affected ties severely but we are to continue with strategic autonomy firmly in foreign relations. No country, however powerful, will be allowed to give inputs on our relations with a third country.— Does this mean that Whitkoff and Putin's conversation did not meet Trump's expectations?— Possibly. He has unrealistic expectations of nations. The need to flex his "art of the deal" image among the American citizens overshadows long term American interests.— What does Trump want to achieve from India?— The American team has pre-set demands of what Bharat should be buying from America. We have to balance those with our requirements of exports. That is where the talks are stuck.— How is India reacting to such a slap in the face in the form of tariffs from Trump?— The public perception is not to take Trump seriously at all. We operate our diplomacy with long term focus. Most domain experts consider Trump as some kind of temporary glitch in the relations until the mid-term elections in the US in 2026 where he expected to be weakened politically.— How will US sanctions against India affect relations between India and Russia?— We do not see any change. Our relations with Russia stand tall and on its own legs. There is no space for any third country influencing any discussions. We have a time-tested partnership with Moscow.— How will India respond to the US? Perhaps it will impose counter-sanctions?— The lower level MEA staff is replying to the flip-flops coming from Washington which shows that we do not take them seriously at all. Consequences, if any, will be addressed when it comes to that. We are a huge nation and the oldest civilisation. We do not get affected with the tiny ups and downs in trade. We are not an export-oriented economy.
https://ukraina.ru/20250107/1060139988.html
индия
сша
россия
Украина.ру
1
5
4.7
96
editors@ukraina.ru
+7 495 645 66 01
ФГУП МИА «Россия сегодня»
452
60
2025
Анна Черкасова
Анна Черкасова
Новости
ru-RU
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
Украина.ру
1
5
4.7
96
editors@ukraina.ru
+7 495 645 66 01
ФГУП МИА «Россия сегодня»
452
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.ukraina.ru/img/07e9/01/09/1060151281_135:0:770:476_1920x0_80_0_0_6772e9a24b9e78ee9c5ec53f9398a2b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Украина.ру
1
5
4.7
96
editors@ukraina.ru
+7 495 645 66 01
ФГУП МИА «Россия сегодня»
452
60
индия, санкции, сша, россия, дональд трамп, нефть
Индия, санкции, США, Россия, Дональд Трамп, нефть
Анкит Шах: Партнерство Индии с Россией проверено временем, а Трамп — лишь временное неудобство

english version — английская версия

22:12 08.08.2025 (обновлено: 00:23 09.08.2025)
 
© Фото : Личный архивАнкит Шах
Анкит Шах - РИА Новости, 1920, 08.08.2025
© Фото : Личный архив
Читать в
ДзенTelegram
Анна Черкасова
автор издания Украина.ру
Все материалы
The public perception is not to take Trump seriously at all. We operate our diplomacy with long term focus. Most domain experts consider Trump as some kind of temporary glitch in the relations until the mid-term elections in the US in 2026 where he expected to be weakened politically.
This was told in an interview with Ukraina.ru by Dr. Ankit Shah.
Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Indian imports to the US at August, 6.
— Dr. Shah, why did Trump do this immediately after Whitkoff's visit to Russia?
— Looks like president Trump is considering his India trade policy counting on Delhi's relations with Moscow to close the conflict as early as possible. His abrupt behavior has affected ties severely but we are to continue with strategic autonomy firmly in foreign relations. No country, however powerful, will be allowed to give inputs on our relations with a third country.
— Does this mean that Whitkoff and Putin's conversation did not meet Trump's expectations?
— Possibly. He has unrealistic expectations of nations. The need to flex his "art of the deal" image among the American citizens overshadows long term American interests.
— What does Trump want to achieve from India?
— The American team has pre-set demands of what Bharat should be buying from America. We have to balance those with our requirements of exports. That is where the talks are stuck.
— How is India reacting to such a slap in the face in the form of tariffs from Trump?
— The public perception is not to take Trump seriously at all. We operate our diplomacy with long term focus. Most domain experts consider Trump as some kind of temporary glitch in the relations until the mid-term elections in the US in 2026 where he expected to be weakened politically.
Анкит Шах - РИА Новости, 1920, 07.01.2025
7 января, 22:35
Анкит Шах: Украина скоро закончится, и в будущем Западу не удастся зажечь Тайвань и Индию с ПакистаномThe conflict will end within some months of Trump administration coming to office. All the artificial hotspots created by the western collective for clashes between neighbors like Ukraine, Pojk, Taiwan, will be reversed through this decade.
— How will US sanctions against India affect relations between India and Russia?
— We do not see any change. Our relations with Russia stand tall and on its own legs. There is no space for any third country influencing any discussions. We have a time-tested partnership with Moscow.
— How will India respond to the US? Perhaps it will impose counter-sanctions?
— The lower level MEA staff is replying to the flip-flops coming from Washington which shows that we do not take them seriously at all. Consequences, if any, will be addressed when it comes to that. We are a huge nation and the oldest civilisation. We do not get affected with the tiny ups and downs in trade. We are not an export-oriented economy.
Подписывайся на
ВКонтактеОдноклассникиTelegramДзенRutube
 
Больше материалов по теме:
ИндиясанкцииСШАРоссияДональд Трампнефть
 
Архив
RSS
Главный редактор: Хисамов И.А.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: editors@ukraina.ru
Телефон Редакции: +7 (495) 645-6601
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-77914.
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие «Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»).
Политика конфиденциальности
Правила применения рекомендательных технологий
© 2025 МИА «Россия сегодня»
Сетевое издание Украина.ру зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 19 февраля 2020 года.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
00:12Украинский БПЛА влетел в многоквартирный жилой дом в Ростове
22:12Анкит Шах: Партнерство Индии с Россией проверено временем, а Трамп — лишь временное неудобство
21:16"Есть возможность достичь как минимум прекращения огня. Все зависит от правильного давления на Россию", — Зеленский
21:02На румынско-украинской границе подростки за деньги переправляли уклонистов в ЕС
20:43"Красный" уровень опасности по БПЛА объявлен в Липецкой области
20:35Украинские пропагандисты не жалеют денег на рекламу "Азова"*
20:14Кого захватил спецназ России в Очакове и до какого срока надо успеть уничтожить Украину — Нагаев
19:58Киев цепляется за «воздушное перемирие»: последняя надежда на Запад
19:43Армия России наступает на севере Купянска
19:36Армия России продвигается на Покровском направлении
19:30Глава НАБУ заявил о непричастности к коррупции премьер-министра Украины и главы офиса Зеленского
19:22Временные ограничения на прием и выпуск воздушных судов введены в аэропорту Сочи
19:18Средства ПВО сбили 23 украинских беспилотника над регионами России
19:10Временные ограничения на прием и выпуск воздушных судов сняты в аэропорту Калуги
19:10Переговоры лидеров России, Китая и Индии. Итоги 8 августа
18:47Армия России полностью контролирует Полтавку и Русин Яр
18:39Украинские власти готовятся затопить шахты "Белозерская" и "Добропольская" и вывезти шахтёров в Павлоград
18:28Украинцы, застрявшие на границе Грузии после выдворения из России, прекратили голодовку
18:16Чат-бот якобы центра "Патриот" является фейком украинских спецслужб
18:09ВКС России уничтожили пункт дислокации 104-й бригады ТРО ВСУ ударом ФАБ-3000 в районе Константиновки
Лента новостейМолния