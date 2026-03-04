Анкит Шах о войне на Ближнем Востоке: Ядерное разоружение Ирана должно проходить мирным путем - 04.03.2026 Украина.ру
Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ukraina.ru/20260304/ankit-shakh-o-voyne-na-blizhnem-vostoke-yadernoe-razoruzhenie-irana-dolzhno-prokhodit-mirnym-putem-1076388579.html
Анкит Шах о войне на Ближнем Востоке: Ядерное разоружение Ирана должно проходить мирным путем
Анкит Шах о войне на Ближнем Востоке: Ядерное разоружение Ирана должно проходить мирным путем - 04.03.2026 Украина.ру
Анкит Шах о войне на Ближнем Востоке: Ядерное разоружение Ирана должно проходить мирным путем
Delhi will continue to engage with Iran and its people like before even with the interim or the new regime. We value Iran’s participation in BRICS+ and the overall push for decolonisation and multipolar world order.
2026-03-04T21:24
2026-03-04T21:24
индия
иран
ближний восток
сша
война
израиль
экономика
брикс
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.ukraina.ru/img/07e9/01/09/1060151281_99:26:834:439_1920x0_80_0_0_6e5780f5d5fcf5b239a0202d44094d0f.jpg
This was told in an interview with Ukraina.ru by Dr. Ankit Shah.— Dr. Shah. What is India's position in the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran?— Bharat urges restraint among all those involved in the conflict. We are concerned about the innocent civilians across the west Asian region. We believe that Iran’s denuclearisation process can be resolved through proper diplomacy and dialogue between parties in the region.Countries in the region must reflect on their long-term responsibilities of security by investing in neighbourhood relations and proper defence sector research to produce non-foreign weapons. This will help avoid unnecessary interference of non-regional players.— Is India ready to put aside its conflict with Pakistan to unite against the West?— We are celebrating the festival of colors Holi as the world is seething in conflicts one after the other. Terrorism from Pakistan remains our foremost concern for the immediate region and we will strike at the heart of terror when it comes to that, irrespective of what the West or East thinks.Foreign policy is a value driven proposition for us. What is good for us should be good for all other nations. In that sense we strongly believe that the Israeli nation reserves the right to defend itself against those who are introducing themselves as an existential threat to that nation. Our relations with Iran are thicker than oil and older than Islam. We want to see peace in the region.— The conflict over Iran could damage India's macroeconomic stability. The Strait of Hormuz was closed to commercial shipping, and oil and gas prices rose. What are the main risks for Delhi from the escalating and potentially highly destructive conflict surrounding Iran?We believe that the energy price fluctuations are harmful to all nations in the world. Peace is a pre-condition to any kind of healthy economics. We appreciate that our partnership with Moscow helps gain energy price stability in such chaotic times.— How will the escalation around Iran impact India's other national interests?— There are concerns about how much of religious conversion will Iranians undergo after the regime change, how will Iranian crude oil be traded and how much of western influence the new government will embrace. It seems there will be an import of leadership and technocrats from the West to run Iran. We are hopeful about the continuation of Chabahar port connectivity and our cultural ties with the persians.— Iran is a BRICS member state. India currently holds the BRICS presidency. What will Delhi's future policy be in this regard?— Delhi will continue to engage with Iran and its people like before even with the interim or the new regime. We value Iran’s participation in BRICS+ and the overall push for decolonisation and multipolar world order.— Trump has deprived Venezuela and Iran of their leaders. (Trump decapitated Venezuela and Iran). Should Russia do the same with Zelensky?— There is nothing to gain from detaining Zelensky. Russia in so far as we know does much better in foreign policy than kidnapping leaders of nations.
https://ukraina.ru/20251207/ankit-shakh-sanktsii-zapada-vyzyvayut-u-indii-ulybku-vmeste-s-rossiey-ona-idt-k-dedollarizatsii-1072753185.html
индия
иран
ближний восток
сша
израиль
Украина.ру
1
5
4.7
96
editors@ukraina.ru
+7 495 645 66 01
ФГУП МИА «Россия сегодня»
452
60
2026
Анна Черкасова
Анна Черкасова
Новости
ru-RU
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
Украина.ру
1
5
4.7
96
editors@ukraina.ru
+7 495 645 66 01
ФГУП МИА «Россия сегодня»
452
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.ukraina.ru/img/07e9/01/09/1060151281_135:0:770:476_1920x0_80_0_0_6772e9a24b9e78ee9c5ec53f9398a2b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Украина.ру
1
5
4.7
96
editors@ukraina.ru
+7 495 645 66 01
ФГУП МИА «Россия сегодня»
452
60
индия, иран, ближний восток, сша, война, израиль, экономика, брикс
Индия, Иран, Ближний Восток, США, война, Израиль, экономика, БРИКС
Анкит Шах о войне на Ближнем Востоке: Ядерное разоружение Ирана должно проходить мирным путем

english version — английская версия

21:24 04.03.2026
 
© Фото : Личный архивАнкит Шах
Анкит Шах - РИА Новости, 1920, 04.03.2026
© Фото : Личный архив
Читать в
ДзенTelegram
Анна Черкасова
автор издания Украина.ру
Все материалы
Delhi will continue to engage with Iran and its people like before even with the interim or the new regime. We value Iran’s participation in BRICS+ and the overall push for decolonisation and multipolar world order.
This was told in an interview with Ukraina.ru by Dr. Ankit Shah.
— Dr. Shah. What is India's position in the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran?
— Bharat urges restraint among all those involved in the conflict. We are concerned about the innocent civilians across the west Asian region. We believe that Iran’s denuclearisation process can be resolved through proper diplomacy and dialogue between parties in the region.
Countries in the region must reflect on their long-term responsibilities of security by investing in neighbourhood relations and proper defence sector research to produce non-foreign weapons. This will help avoid unnecessary interference of non-regional players.
— Is India ready to put aside its conflict with Pakistan to unite against the West?
— We are celebrating the festival of colors Holi as the world is seething in conflicts one after the other. Terrorism from Pakistan remains our foremost concern for the immediate region and we will strike at the heart of terror when it comes to that, irrespective of what the West or East thinks.
Foreign policy is a value driven proposition for us. What is good for us should be good for all other nations. In that sense we strongly believe that the Israeli nation reserves the right to defend itself against those who are introducing themselves as an existential threat to that nation. Our relations with Iran are thicker than oil and older than Islam. We want to see peace in the region.
— The conflict over Iran could damage India's macroeconomic stability. The Strait of Hormuz was closed to commercial shipping, and oil and gas prices rose. What are the main risks for Delhi from the escalating and potentially highly destructive conflict surrounding Iran?
We believe that the energy price fluctuations are harmful to all nations in the world. Peace is a pre-condition to any kind of healthy economics. We appreciate that our partnership with Moscow helps gain energy price stability in such chaotic times.
Анкит Шах - РИА Новости, 1920, 07.12.2025
7 декабря 2025, 13:47
Анкит Шах: Санкции Запада вызывают у Индии улыбку, вместе с Россией она идёт к дедолларизацииNobody cares about sanctions or tariffs in Bharat. The flip flops are sometimes laughable. It is not our concern and we do not have to push the West for any favorable policies for us. We rely on our own consumption to run the economy and we thankfully have the birth rates to do so.
— How will the escalation around Iran impact India's other national interests?
— There are concerns about how much of religious conversion will Iranians undergo after the regime change, how will Iranian crude oil be traded and how much of western influence the new government will embrace. It seems there will be an import of leadership and technocrats from the West to run Iran. We are hopeful about the continuation of Chabahar port connectivity and our cultural ties with the persians.
— Iran is a BRICS member state. India currently holds the BRICS presidency. What will Delhi's future policy be in this regard?
— Delhi will continue to engage with Iran and its people like before even with the interim or the new regime. We value Iran’s participation in BRICS+ and the overall push for decolonisation and multipolar world order.
— Trump has deprived Venezuela and Iran of their leaders. (Trump decapitated Venezuela and Iran). Should Russia do the same with Zelensky?
— There is nothing to gain from detaining Zelensky. Russia in so far as we know does much better in foreign policy than kidnapping leaders of nations.
Подписывайся на
ВКонтактеОдноклассникиTelegramДзенRutube
 
Больше материалов по теме:
ИндияИранБлижний ВостокСШАвойнаИзраильэкономикаБРИКС
 
Архив
RSS
Главный редактор: Хисамов И.А.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: editors@ukraina.ru
Телефон Редакции: +7 (495) 645-6601
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-77914.
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие «Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»).
Политика конфиденциальности
Правила применения рекомендательных технологий
© 2026 МИА «Россия сегодня»
Сетевое издание Украина.ру зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 19 февраля 2020 года.
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии,
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Обсуждения
Заголовок открываемого материала
21:46Путин принял в Кремле главу МИД Венгрии Сийярто
21:43Удары ВСУ по Белгородской области: новые жертвы среди мирных жителей, пострадали в Отрадном и Грайвороне
21:35Переговоры между Россией, Украиной и США отложены из-за эскалации на Ближнем Востоке
21:32Российские войска развивают успех на Купянском направлении
21:24Анкит Шах о войне на Ближнем Востоке: Ядерное разоружение Ирана должно проходить мирным путем
21:16Россия может прекратить поставки газа в ЕС прямо сейчас - Путин
21:13Курды на передке. Как вокруг Ирана создается "коалиция желающих" умереть за США и Израиль
21:00Интенсивность ударов в войне с Ираном снижается, Британия может начать интервенцию. Новости к 21.00
20:43Опасность атак БПЛА в регионах России, взрывы в Чугуеве. Новости к этому часу
20:28Профит России от войны в Иране, помимо цены на нефть - отвлечение США от Украины
20:21Минэнерго Ирака объявило блэкаут, Персидский залив недоступен грузоперевозчикам. Новости к этому часу
20:01Зеленский наградил убийцу-бандеровца Стерненко*
20:00Высокотехнологичные повстанцы. Кто такие хуситы и почему они смогли бросить вызов Западу
19:39В Харьковской области разгорается громкий скандал вокруг распределения гуманитарной помощи
19:31Баррель по $100, Катар не даёт газ, Иран не атаковал британцев на Кипре. Новости к этому часу
19:16Правительство РФ сообщило сроки вывоза российских туристов с Ближнего Востока
19:11Катар призвал Иран прекратить защищаться
19:00Украина атакует в Средиземном море. Итоги 4 марта
18:52Режим воздушной опасности введён в регионах России
18:36Тегеран под непрерывными авиаударами США и Израиля. Новости к этому часу
Лента новостейМолния