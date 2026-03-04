https://ukraina.ru/20260304/ankit-shakh-o-voyne-na-blizhnem-vostoke-yadernoe-razoruzhenie-irana-dolzhno-prokhodit-mirnym-putem-1076388579.html

Анкит Шах о войне на Ближнем Востоке: Ядерное разоружение Ирана должно проходить мирным путем

This was told in an interview with Ukraina.ru by Dr. Ankit Shah.— Dr. Shah. What is India's position in the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran?— Bharat urges restraint among all those involved in the conflict. We are concerned about the innocent civilians across the west Asian region. We believe that Iran’s denuclearisation process can be resolved through proper diplomacy and dialogue between parties in the region.Countries in the region must reflect on their long-term responsibilities of security by investing in neighbourhood relations and proper defence sector research to produce non-foreign weapons. This will help avoid unnecessary interference of non-regional players.— Is India ready to put aside its conflict with Pakistan to unite against the West?— We are celebrating the festival of colors Holi as the world is seething in conflicts one after the other. Terrorism from Pakistan remains our foremost concern for the immediate region and we will strike at the heart of terror when it comes to that, irrespective of what the West or East thinks.Foreign policy is a value driven proposition for us. What is good for us should be good for all other nations. In that sense we strongly believe that the Israeli nation reserves the right to defend itself against those who are introducing themselves as an existential threat to that nation. Our relations with Iran are thicker than oil and older than Islam. We want to see peace in the region.— The conflict over Iran could damage India's macroeconomic stability. The Strait of Hormuz was closed to commercial shipping, and oil and gas prices rose. What are the main risks for Delhi from the escalating and potentially highly destructive conflict surrounding Iran?We believe that the energy price fluctuations are harmful to all nations in the world. Peace is a pre-condition to any kind of healthy economics. We appreciate that our partnership with Moscow helps gain energy price stability in such chaotic times.— How will the escalation around Iran impact India's other national interests?— There are concerns about how much of religious conversion will Iranians undergo after the regime change, how will Iranian crude oil be traded and how much of western influence the new government will embrace. It seems there will be an import of leadership and technocrats from the West to run Iran. We are hopeful about the continuation of Chabahar port connectivity and our cultural ties with the persians.— Iran is a BRICS member state. India currently holds the BRICS presidency. What will Delhi's future policy be in this regard?— Delhi will continue to engage with Iran and its people like before even with the interim or the new regime. We value Iran’s participation in BRICS+ and the overall push for decolonisation and multipolar world order.— Trump has deprived Venezuela and Iran of their leaders. (Trump decapitated Venezuela and Iran). Should Russia do the same with Zelensky?— There is nothing to gain from detaining Zelensky. Russia in so far as we know does much better in foreign policy than kidnapping leaders of nations.

