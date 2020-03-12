«Мы почувствовали себя немного уставшими, простудившимися, и еще появилась боль в теле. У Риты время от времени был озноб. Чтобы все сделать правильно, как и нужно сейчас, нас проверили на коронавирус, и результат оказался положительным. Берегите себя», — написал Хэнкс.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!