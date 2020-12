⚡️❌⚡️it seems that this is really #Azeri Kamil Zeynalli that Beheaded the #Amrenian/#Artsakh old Man.



❌Physique

❌Voice

❌His black beanie

❌Characteristic stubble

❌There are similarities in the profile



Re-watch the video more carefully — https://t.co/V989kNQC9b pic.twitter.com/T5fAG5Yoxw